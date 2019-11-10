|
|
Roseville Resident 62 Years Passed away at age 87, on October 1, 2019, about a year after having a second stroke. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Shirley; son Mark; daughter Ann (Brian) Hamilton; grandchildren Sara and Danielle (Chad) and great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Lois Gelbmann, extended relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother James and sister Irene. Mike attended Cretin High School; he had many jobs even as a teen. Mike, like his father and uncle, became a incredibly skilled journeyman bricklayer-stone mason. At only age 22, Mike and his wife Shirley bought a brand new home in Roseville. Shirley used her savings as the down payment, Mike sold his car to buy bricks and did the brick and stonework on the house. Mike's many years of fine brick work stands today on many commercial buildings and homes around the twin cities. Mike also became a real estate broker, started his own real estate company and had a very successful career restoring homes, (often working with friends) and selling the homes to happy customers. He later specialized in selling income properties such as duplexes and apartment buildings. Mike was always interested in his family and relatives and was always willing to lend a hand if needed. He was a great story-teller, and entertained us with many fascinating episodes of his life both young and old. He loved to travel, and took the family on many roadtrips criss-crossing the USA. Mike's competetive streak made him a formidable chess player and maven of many board games. He was also a shark at shooting pool. He was always gracious, but when really tested, he would win. At times he would offer to shoot pool using only one hand, and he would still win! He was a great teacher of life, dependable, punctual, and he was a man who got things done without hesitation. Mike had charm that drew friends of all walks of life. He was very loved and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A special thank you to the kind staff at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks and Good Samaritan Society in Maplewood. A private ceremony was requested.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019