|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, Uncle Age 50 of West St. Paul. Michael died on August 22, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie, and his beloved children, Cora Rose and Rowan Francis. Also survived by his loving parents, William and Patricia Mahoney and siblings Keith (Mara), Michelle (Mark) Johnston, Paul, Erin (Joel) Ross as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Mary Madden and William and Rose Mahoney with whom he shared special bonds. Michael was an alumnus of the University of St. Thomas, the College of St. Scholastica and William Mitchell College of law. He took pride and earned great respect in his professional career advocating for access to, and delivery of, high quality healthcare in rural areas. He was a national park enthusiast and always enjoyed the adventures found therein. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM Friday, August 30th at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th St., St. Paul, MN. Luncheon to follow. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Michael's honor to the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, 1001 Kenwood Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811, or to Dodge Nature Center, 365 Marie Avenue West, West St. Paul, MN, 55118, in the furtherance of their missions. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019