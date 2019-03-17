Home

Michael J. MURPHY Jr.

Mike, age 90, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019. Born in Ely, MN. Married his wife of 68 years, Patricia, in 1950. Served in the US Air Force during WWII and the US Army during the Korean War. Mike graduated from the University of Minnesota with a master's degree in Business Administration. He worked at the Mpls. Star Tribune for 30 years. He was known for his sense of humor and love of family. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Hulda Murphy; brother Arthur Murphy. Survived by wife Patricia Murphy; daughters Michelle (Jim) O'Sullivan, Maureen (Steve) Johnson; son Patrick (Linda) Murphy; grandchildren Ryan (Lindsey) Johnson, Jennifer (Carl) Lymangood, Mackenzie Murphy, Alicia (Neil) Coleman, Shauna (Joel) Munson, Michael (Sarah) O'Sullivan, Ryan (Olivia) O'Sullivan, Shannon O'Sullivan; great-grandchildren Caiden Lymangood, Scott Johnson, Bennett Lymangood, Emily Johnson, Amelia Coleman, Jack Coleman, Jonathan O'Sullivan, Allison O'Sullivan. Funeral Mass 11am with visitation one hour prior Thursday, March 21st at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center MN 55429. Burial to follow at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at 12:45pm, Lane #4.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
