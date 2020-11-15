1/
Michael J. WALLACE
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69, of New Richmond, WI Passed away Nov. 11, 2020 Mike was born to Kathleen (nee Cunningham) and Gerald Wallace on Aug. 24, 1951 in New Richmond, WI. He grew up in Hudson, WI and knew almost every resident at the time. Mike graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. He met Janet Sitz and the two were married February 1973. The couple moved to New Richmond along the Apple River. They were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Erin. Mike began working for an appraisal firm in WI. Soon after, he was hired as the building inspector and assessor for the City of Hudson; for 35 years until his retirement in 2009. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Dianne Wallace and Kathleen (Kathie) Kidd. Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Wallace, daughter Erin and son-in-law Bret Walejko as well as two young grandsons, Emmett (3) and Neil (6 mo) who were the light of his life. Mike also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom he treasured. A memorial service will be at a later date to honor his wishes to include his extended family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved