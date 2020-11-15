Age 69, of New Richmond, WI Passed away Nov. 11, 2020 Mike was born to Kathleen (nee Cunningham) and Gerald Wallace on Aug. 24, 1951 in New Richmond, WI. He grew up in Hudson, WI and knew almost every resident at the time. Mike graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. He met Janet Sitz and the two were married February 1973. The couple moved to New Richmond along the Apple River. They were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Erin. Mike began working for an appraisal firm in WI. Soon after, he was hired as the building inspector and assessor for the City of Hudson; for 35 years until his retirement in 2009. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Dianne Wallace and Kathleen (Kathie) Kidd. Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Wallace, daughter Erin and son-in-law Bret Walejko as well as two young grandsons, Emmett (3) and Neil (6 mo) who were the light of his life. Mike also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom he treasured. A memorial service will be at a later date to honor his wishes to include his extended family and friends.