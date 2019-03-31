|
Age 87 of Shakopee. Preceded by wife, Anna Mae; siblings, Bill, Mooreen, Patricia, Colleen, Bernard, James. Survived by children, Mick (Sharon), Tim (Wanda), Brian, Mooreen (Dave) Sonday, Sean (Darcy); grandchildren, John (Kelly), Madison (Andrew) Hopkins and Sydney, Mara, Anna (Sam) and Laura Sonday, Emily and Cullen; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kellen; siblings, Thomas (Judy), Kathleen Bernard, Terry, John, Cheryl (Joe) Techar, Mark (Donna); special friend, Jean Remington. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to the Shakopee Dollars for Scholars or the Chisholm Community Foundation. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019