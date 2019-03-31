Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. WALSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. WALSH Obituary
Age 87 of Shakopee. Preceded by wife, Anna Mae; siblings, Bill, Mooreen, Patricia, Colleen, Bernard, James. Survived by children, Mick (Sharon), Tim (Wanda), Brian, Mooreen (Dave) Sonday, Sean (Darcy); grandchildren, John (Kelly), Madison (Andrew) Hopkins and Sydney, Mara, Anna (Sam) and Laura Sonday, Emily and Cullen; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kellen; siblings, Thomas (Judy), Kathleen Bernard, Terry, John, Cheryl (Joe) Techar, Mark (Donna); special friend, Jean Remington. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to the Shakopee Dollars for Scholars or the Chisholm Community Foundation. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now