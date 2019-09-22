Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael JAMES


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael JAMES Obituary
Age 52 of Oakdale Passed away on September 19, after a brave battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Cyril and Marjorie; and sister Claudia Willkom. Left behind loving wife Brenda; children Nicole and Tyler; siblings Gary (Denice), Judy (Mike) Luty, Lynn (Joan) Rowland, Sherry Klande (Frank Yaquinto), Terri Dahl, Mary (Dave) Farmer; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Michael loved watching his children play sports--especially hockey and gathering with family and friends on Thirsty Thursday. He will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of Life 1PM Thursday, September 26, visitation 11AM-1PM, at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now