|
|
Age 52 of Oakdale Passed away on September 19, after a brave battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Cyril and Marjorie; and sister Claudia Willkom. Left behind loving wife Brenda; children Nicole and Tyler; siblings Gary (Denice), Judy (Mike) Luty, Lynn (Joan) Rowland, Sherry Klande (Frank Yaquinto), Terri Dahl, Mary (Dave) Farmer; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Michael loved watching his children play sports--especially hockey and gathering with family and friends on Thirsty Thursday. He will be dearly missed by all. Celebration of Life 1PM Thursday, September 26, visitation 11AM-1PM, at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019