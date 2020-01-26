Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James "Misha" CARROLL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael James "Misha" CARROLL Obituary
Age 29 of Brooklyn Center Formerly of Shoreview Surrounded by family, on January 19th, 2020 after a 4 year courageous battle with brain cancer, Mike's spirit moved on to his eternal home. Preceded in death by father Kevin, grandparents Edward and Lillian Carroll and Joseph Merkl. Survived by wife Yulia, daughter Alice, mother Mary, mother-in-law Alena, sister Anne, brother Patrick, grandmother Lorraine Merkl, uncle Jim Carroll, and many devoted family members. Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend that will be deeply missed by those who loved him including his cat, Tuna. A 2008 graduate of Mounds View HS, Mike found his career in computer technology. Services will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church, Shoreview on Monday, January 27th. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -