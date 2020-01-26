|
|
Age 29 of Brooklyn Center Formerly of Shoreview Surrounded by family, on January 19th, 2020 after a 4 year courageous battle with brain cancer, Mike's spirit moved on to his eternal home. Preceded in death by father Kevin, grandparents Edward and Lillian Carroll and Joseph Merkl. Survived by wife Yulia, daughter Alice, mother Mary, mother-in-law Alena, sister Anne, brother Patrick, grandmother Lorraine Merkl, uncle Jim Carroll, and many devoted family members. Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend that will be deeply missed by those who loved him including his cat, Tuna. A 2008 graduate of Mounds View HS, Mike found his career in computer technology. Services will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church, Shoreview on Monday, January 27th. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020