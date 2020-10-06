Age 84 Passed away peacefully at United Hospital surrounded by family on Monday, September 28, 2020. Preceded in death by son Michael, Jr.; and brothers Charles and Thomas. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Yvonne; children Shannon (Dan), Maplewood, Charles, Shore-view, Stephen (Lisa), Centerville; siblings Mary Margaret, John, Richard Joseph and Patrick. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his grand children, Anthony Kennedy, Abigail Kennedy, Sophie Deppa and Taylor Keenan. Mike was born on May 8, 1936 in St Paul, Minnesota. He began his 30-year information systems career at EcoLab as a programmer, then Systems Analyst, and later as a Business Analyst. Visitation Thursday, October 8, from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St Paul, 651-228-1006. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday at the Church of St Thomas More, 1079 Summit Ave, St Paul. Video Tribute and guestbook at Willwerscheid.com
