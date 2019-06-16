|
Age 69 of Hopkins, MN Died on Friday, June 7th, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family and friends after battling Lewy Body dementia. Mike was born and raised in Menomonie, WI. Growing up, he worked on the family dairy farm and participated in football, basketball, baseball, and riding his motorcycle too fast. Shortly after graduating high school, Mike began his 43 year career at 3M and moved to the Twin Cities area. Mike greatly enjoyed traveling, weight lifting, long walks, good food, and spending time with loved ones. He and his wife, Elise, enjoyed dancing, traveling, and spending time with their granddaughters. Their marriage was full of love and laughter. Mike was also an amazing father and he talked proudly about his daughter, Stephanie, to anyone who would listen to him. Mike is survived by his wife, Elise Harrison-Millar, his daughter Stephanie (Zena) Millar of Minneapolis, three step-children: Rachel Harrison of San Francisco, CA, Nate (Bryan) Harrison of Minneapolis, and Ben (Katie) Harrison also of Minneapolis, four granddaughters: Zara, Annabelle, Genevieve, and Olivia, siblings: Donna (Dan) Johnson, Julie (Lynn) Miller, Carol (Mark) Stratton of Menomonie and Thomas (Paula) Millar of Iron River, WI, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Jerry Millar, his sister, Ruth Ann Millar, and his nephew Brandon Miller. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie, MN. Friends and family are welcome for visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00am and to stay for lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Life Outreach International Christmas Shoe Project in the memory of Michael Millar by calling 1-800-777-7124. You can request a Christmas ornament keepsake when you donate.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019