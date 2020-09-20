1/1
Michael James MURRAY
Of Saint Paul Beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully in his sleep at age 93. Mike will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his optimism, his delight in his grand children, and his great joy in living. Mike grew up in Saint Paul, MN. He was a graduate of Cretin High School, class of 1945, and UW-Madison Graduate School of Banking. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a commercial banker for 40 years, starting at Midway National Bank and retiring from American National Bank. He served on the board of the Highland Business Association and on many nonprofit boards. He volunteered his time at Healtheast Hospice, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, and the Jesuit Retreat House for many years. He also loved spending time at the cabin with Gerry all seasons of the year. Mike is survived by his children, Beth (Mark) Hamel, Thomas, and Theresa (Thomas) Hughes; grandchildren, Matthew, Maureen and Katherine Hughes, and Benjamin Hamel; sister-in-law, Ruth Murray; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine Rose; parents, Gertrude and Richard Murray; brothers, Kevin and Richard Murray; sister, Maureen Murray, SSND; and sister-in-law, June Murray. Special thanks to Denise J. Long, MD, for her compassionate care of Dad for many years. Thanks, also, to Brandi Reilly, CNP, and the staff of Presbyterian Homes Timber Hills and Carondelet Village Care Center, for their loving care of Mike these past several years. Private memorial service for the immediate family only due to COVID-19. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Holy Spirit Catholic School, Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Jesuit Retreat House, or Our Lady of Peace Hospice.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
