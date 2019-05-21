Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Michael James PETERSON

Michael James PETERSON Obituary
Age 47, of Woodbury Passed away on May 19, 2019 Survived by loving wife, Stephanie; children, Samantha, Elizabeth and Zachary; parents, Robert and Barbara; sister, Roberta Peterson (Neil Otto); parents-in-law, Carol and Ken Knapp; sister-in-law, Kimberly (Shaun) Splechter; brother-in-law, Christopher Knapp; nieces, Madison and Makaylee Splechter; and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 24th 5-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Mackubin. Funeral service Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 AM (visitation 10-11 AM) at UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST; 1000 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. Interment Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2019
