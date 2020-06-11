Age 65, passed away unexpectedly on 6/6/2020. 11 months from retirement. A life of dreams taken much too soon. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Betty. Survived by loving wife and best friend Sue of 43 years; children, Jason (Brenda), Rick, Crystal (Boima) Freeman; his precious granddaughter, Camilla; sister, Kathy (Keith) Campbell of AZ; long-time childhood friends, Ward (Debbie) Johnson and Rick (Barb) Chabot. Mike was born in Cloquet, MN and moved to Mahtomedi as a young boy. He graduated from Mahtomedi HS in 1974. After HS Mike went on to St. Paul TVI for a career in Heavy Duty Truck repair. Mike had a wealth of knowledge about trucks and was well respected in the trucking industry for the past 44 years. Mike loved to take long trips with Sue on his Goldwing, spending time on the St. Croix River, with family and friends, camping, bonfires, BBQs, four wheeling and going to the gun range. His love for life, smile and sense of humor will live in our hearts forever. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, June 13, 3:00 PM at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 1:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no luncheon or graveside service. 651-439-5511