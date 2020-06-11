Michael James "Mike" TANCIG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65, passed away unexpectedly on 6/6/2020. 11 months from retirement. A life of dreams taken much too soon. Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Betty. Survived by loving wife and best friend Sue of 43 years; children, Jason (Brenda), Rick, Crystal (Boima) Freeman; his precious granddaughter, Camilla; sister, Kathy (Keith) Campbell of AZ; long-time childhood friends, Ward (Debbie) Johnson and Rick (Barb) Chabot. Mike was born in Cloquet, MN and moved to Mahtomedi as a young boy. He graduated from Mahtomedi HS in 1974. After HS Mike went on to St. Paul TVI for a career in Heavy Duty Truck repair. Mike had a wealth of knowledge about trucks and was well respected in the trucking industry for the past 44 years. Mike loved to take long trips with Sue on his Goldwing, spending time on the St. Croix River, with family and friends, camping, bonfires, BBQs, four wheeling and going to the gun range. His love for life, smile and sense of humor will live in our hearts forever. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, June 13, 3:00 PM at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation 1:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no luncheon or graveside service. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved