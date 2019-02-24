Home

Age 63, of St Paul Son of Nancy and Fred Wright, died on February 4th, 2019 of a heart attack. He leaves behind a son Justin (Nikki); grandaughter Winter; brother George; and sisters Claire, Pat, Mary (deceased), Joan, Cath, Margaret, Laura; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a dedicated US Bank employee for 25 years. Mike was a good storyteller, generous, kind, friendly, thoughtful, smart and had a great sense of humor. We will miss him dearly! A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 2nd at 11AM with visitation 1 hr prior at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4537 3rd Ave So., Mpls 55419. Reception to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
