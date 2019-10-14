Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John BELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John BELL Obituary
November 2, 1955 - September 30, 2019 After a heroic battle with cancer, Michael has gone to golf in heaven with the angels. Survived by: Donna, his wife and Crista his daughter, stepsons, Josh and Jeremy. Mike will always be in our hearts and we will always remember his smile. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Cedarholm Golf Course 3:30 PM- 7:00 PM 2323 Hamline Ave., Roseville, Minnesota 55113. Arrangements made by Johnson/Peterson Funeral Home, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now