November 2, 1955 - September 30, 2019 After a heroic battle with cancer, Michael has gone to golf in heaven with the angels. Survived by: Donna, his wife and Crista his daughter, stepsons, Josh and Jeremy. Mike will always be in our hearts and we will always remember his smile. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Cedarholm Golf Course 3:30 PM- 7:00 PM 2323 Hamline Ave., Roseville, Minnesota 55113. Arrangements made by Johnson/Peterson Funeral Home, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019