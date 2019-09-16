|
|
Age 70 of North St. Paul Died on September 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on June 28, 1949. Preceded in death by parents Ray & Ruth, brother Terry. Survived by loving wife of 45 years, Mary; daughter Michelle (Ravi) Gada; grandchildren Ronan & Shaili; brothers Joe (Alena), Ken (Laurie); sister Katheryn (David) Darlington; also many nieces, nephews and other family members. Throughout his life, Mike lived in Minnesota, California, Montana, Germany, Vietnam, and Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1967–1970, which included a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. He graduated from Winona State University with a degree in Geology in 1974. He worked as a petroleum geologist for Exxon in Andrews, TX. In 1978, he earned his MBA from Mankato State University. Mike taught at Century College in White Bear Lake, MN, as a business professor for 30 years. After retiring in 2014, he and Mary moved to Dallas, TX, to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. During retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and "taking care of the compound." Memorial Service Saturday (9/21) at 1 PM at the SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 East 7th Avenue,, NSP. Visitation prior to service from11:00am-1:00pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Reception to follow. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Baylor Grapevine and Mayo Clinic Health Care teams. www.sandbergfuneralhome.com 651-777-2600
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 16, 2019