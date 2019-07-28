|
|
Age 59 Passed away on July 11, 2019 He was a resident of Turtle Lake, WI and grew up in Maplewood, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Shirley Long. Survived by children, Lyndsay Long, Christopher Long, and Hannah Horsch; Brother, Donald Jr. Long. Michael was a loving father, who enjoyed having a good laugh and playing Yahtzee with his kids. A Cremation service will be held Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Union Cemetery, 2505 Minnehaha Ave E, St Paul, MN 55119. Memorials preferred to Salvation Army, www.satruck.org
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019