January 27th, 1934 —May 17th, 2020 "What Wisdom is Greater than Kindness" Mike was born in St. Paul to Louis and Evelyn Sheahan, the youngest of three children. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Louis Jr., sister Audrey Sager, and grand daughter Brittany Sheahan. Mike is survived by "the love of his life" and wife of over 59 years, Charlene (Schermerhorn), sons John, Mark (Kim), Stephen (Julie) and was Papa to Michael, Zachary (Alexis), Brady, Kira, Madeline, Kathryn, Jack and Ronan, his eight wonderful grandchildren. Mike was a 1951 graduate of St. Thomas Military Academy and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry division from 1955-57, and subsequently received his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1961. Mike spent the next 40 years in a successful law practice, receiving numerous accolades. He received distinction as a peer-designated "super lawyer", a civil trial specialist certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the Minnesota Bar Association past President of the Academy of Certified Trial Lawyers of Minnesota, and as a member, secretary and attorney for the St. Paul Charter Commission. Mike served as a President of the St. Paul Optimist Club, Lieutenant Governor of Optimist International, member of the Board of Trustees for St. Thomas Academy (1981-1993), and as both Secretary as well as member of the Board of Directors for the St. Paul Athletic Club. Those who knew Mike best realized the love and passion he had for his chosen profession was exceeded only by his love and passion for Charlene. Mike adored Char for 60 years and was exceedingly proud of his sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He reveled in his relationships with cherished friends and neighbors, boyhood pals, Academy classmates, Army buddies and memories of his beloved U of M Golden Gophers. Mike was most content while with Char at their lake home on Middle Eau Claire Lake in Wisconsin. They spent many years there together, often with family and close friends. Private Interment with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Thomas Academy, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church St. Paul or donor's choice.









