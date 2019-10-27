|
Beloved father and family man, of Roseville, Minnesota, passed away on October 24, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. Michael was born in Ashbury Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 12, 1942. He is one of 4 children of Harold and Louise Sullivan: David (Patricia), Dennis, and Linda. Michael graduated DeLaSalle High School and served honorably in the United States Navy from 1965-1967 as a Machine Accountant Seaman (MAS). Michael married Katherine Paine of Grand Rapids, Minnesota on September 16, 1967 and they have 3 children: Teresa, former son-in-law Tom Stahl, Christine (Ira Rosenblatt), and Andrew. Michael worked for Honeywell in Minneapolis for 6 years and then worked for the Minnesota Department of Revenue for 25 years (1972-1997). Michael is survived by his siblings (Dennis and Linda), and also survived by his children and 2 grandchildren (Nathan and Stewart). Michael's family will hold a private committal service at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, kindly support your local meals on wheels organization. For those who knew or met Michael, they are forever touched by his kindness. We honor Michael with these words that are based on an ancient Celtic prayer: Deep peace of the running wave to you, Deep peace of the flowing air to you, Deep peace of the quiet earth to you, Deep peace of the shining stars to you, Deep peace of the Son of Peace to you, Amen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019