Age 59 Died June 19th, 2020 at United Hospital, with Karen at his side. Mike found joy in life, spending time with Karen, his sister Jeanne, his neighbor Ed, friends Scott and Todd, and with his Polaris (work) family. His passing leaves a void in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed (ERSY) and June and survived by his sisters Jeanne and Julie (Rich) and brother Mark (Sue), as well as aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. We want to thank the nurses and care team at United Neuro ICU - with skill, compassion, and grace took good care of Mike, and Karen and Jeanne. There will be no formal service, a gathering will take place to celebrate Mike's life. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 23, 2020.