Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST JOHN VIANNEY
19th Ave. No. @ Bromley
South St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST JOHN VIANNEY
19th Ave. No. @ Bromley
South St. Paul, MN
Michael Joseph "Mickey" DEMCO Jr.

Michael Joseph "Mickey" DEMCO Jr. Obituary
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Cubs Fan & TCA Train Collector Age 80, born in Chicago, IL. Long time resident of South St. Paul. Passed away April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by father & mother; and in-laws, Rudy & Isabelle Bruhn. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Margaret "Maggie"; sons, Michael III (Denise) & Timothy (Jill); grand children, Stephanie, Bradley, Isabella & Gabriella; brother-in-law, Jim (Phyllis) Bruhn; cousins; & many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, April 9th at the CHURCH OF ST JOHN VIANNEY, 19th Ave. No. @ Bromley in South St. Paul with a visitation 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. 651-451-1551
