|
|
Husband, Father, Grandfather, Cubs Fan & TCA Train Collector Age 80, born in Chicago, IL. Long time resident of South St. Paul. Passed away April 4, 2019. Preceded in death by father & mother; and in-laws, Rudy & Isabelle Bruhn. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Margaret "Maggie"; sons, Michael III (Denise) & Timothy (Jill); grand children, Stephanie, Bradley, Isabella & Gabriella; brother-in-law, Jim (Phyllis) Bruhn; cousins; & many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Tuesday, April 9th at the CHURCH OF ST JOHN VIANNEY, 19th Ave. No. @ Bromley in South St. Paul with a visitation 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019