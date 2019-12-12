|
|
Age 31 Of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2019. Mike – always Michael to his Mom – left us too soon. Mike loved his family above all, especially his best friend and partner, Briana Johnson, and her son, Christoffer. Mike (Cretin-Derham Hall '07) was an avid fisherman who loved spending time on the water with his Dad – his favorite fishing partner. He loved his role as father to Chris and was extremely proud of him. Mike had a quick mind and equally quick wit. He loved words – the more syllables the better – and welcomed a good debate on almost any subject. Mike had an encyclopedic knowledge of music and could name almost any song in just a few chords. He loved kids, dogs and anyone who struggled. Mike taught us important lessons about perseverance, courage, and determination. Mike left us on a high note, excited about the future and returning to school to complete the few remaining courses needed to earn a degree in Cultural Anthropology. He was blessed with a large, supportive family. In addition to Briana and Chris, he leaves behind loving parents, Tom and Margaret; brothers, Kevin and Matt; sister-in-law, Mona; nephew, Oliver and niece Lucy; grandfather, Quentin Hietpas; grandmother, Karleen Schlapkohl; grandfather, Herb Schlapkohl; 15 treasured aunts and uncles; and 19 first cousins. Michael had a wide network of wonderful, supportive friends especially Tracy, Cody, Corina, L J, a tightknit online community and the Johnson family. Mike was welcomed to eternal life by his beloved "Grammie", Sally Hietpas; treasured uncle, David Hietpas; grandfather, Ben Endres and many other members of the Endres, Hietpas and Froehlich families. Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00PM on Wed., December 18 at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home (575 Snelling Avenue S, St. Paul 651-698-0796). Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM, Thurs., December 19 at Church of the Assumption (51 West Seventh Street, St. Paul), with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private burial. Memorials preferred to the family for a private cause that was especially important to Mike.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019