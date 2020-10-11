1/
Michael Joseph MURPHY
Age 77, was born on January 20, 1943 and passed away on October 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joseph Murphy. Survived by his sister, Maureen Murphy, of Little Canada, MN. Mike graduated from Cretin High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in philosophy. He served in the Coast Guard on the lower Mississippi where he began a lifelong love of the river that will be his final resting place. A celebration of Mike's life will be held riverside at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
