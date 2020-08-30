1/1
Michael Joseph PAIDAR
1967 - 2020
January 31, 1967 – August 26, 2020 Age 53, of Maple Grove, passed away on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Verna Deerberg & Joe and Esther Paidar. Survived by wife of 25 years, Julie; son, Matthew; daughter, Meghan; parents, Joe and Donna of Mechanicsville, IA; sister, Susan (Darrell) Henricksen of Bettendorf, IA; extended family and many friends. Mike was a Fire Captain and Paramedic with St. Paul Fire. He was proud to be a career firefighter and to serve his community. Services pending. www.gearty-delmore.com Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
August 29, 2020
Mike and I met years ago at KCRG in Cedar Rapids. It was a great friendship that lasted through the years. He was a big guy with a great sense of humor. We did a lot together but our biggest event was going to the race at Bristol Speedway. Looking at this today, I'm so glad we had that weekend together.

We saw Mike and Julie last at a Vikings game - having a good talk at halftime.

Emily and I are shocked at the news. We give our best to Julie, Matt and Megan so sorry for this lost.

Take care

Paul Gaulke and Emily Porter
Paul Gaulke
Friend
