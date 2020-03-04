|
Age 69 of Lakeville Passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2020. Mike served his country in the US Air Force and the US Navy. Retired from Social Security Admin after 35 years. He is preceded in death by his mother, Corrine. Survived by his loving wife of 37+ years, Barbara; children, Kathryn "Kami" and Rob; father, Robert (Patti) and brother, Scott (Brenda), also by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1-3 PM with a prayer service starting at 2 PM at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville (952-469-2723). Private interment at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020