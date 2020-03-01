|
|
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Friend Age 74, of Menomonie, WI Passed away peacefully from his battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. His steadfast love, guidance, support, talks, jokes and constant presence in the lives of his family, friends and loved ones will be missed. Preceded in death by parents, Mervin and Eleanor Murphy, brother, Darvin Murphy and two sisters, Dolly Clark and Darlene Ryan. Survived by three children, Shannon McFarland (Randy), Tim Murphy (Louanne), Molly Harris and seven grandchildren, Taylor McFarland, Dylan and Erin Murphy, Savannah, Jonah, Amelia and Lucia Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mike's honor on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-6PM at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local Humane Society. www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020