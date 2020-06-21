Mike died surrounded by family on June 15, 2020. The proud Vietnam war veteran and South St. Paul native is survived by his best friend and wife Judie; his four children Mick, Tara (Chris) Riba, Tom (Marie) & Anne (Kevin Lewsader); and his five grandchildren Molly, Erin, Ryan, Jamie and Hans. He was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Frankie O'Gara; brothers Pat and Jim; and Judie's parents Ray & Marianne Nicolai. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Church of the Assumption on June 23, with a private interment with full military honors at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to veterans service organizations.