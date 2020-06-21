Michael K. O'GARA
Mike died surrounded by family on June 15, 2020. The proud Vietnam war veteran and South St. Paul native is survived by his best friend and wife Judie; his four children Mick, Tara (Chris) Riba, Tom (Marie) & Anne (Kevin Lewsader); and his five grandchildren Molly, Erin, Ryan, Jamie and Hans. He was preceded in death by his parents Pat and Frankie O'Gara; brothers Pat and Jim; and Judie's parents Ray & Marianne Nicolai. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Church of the Assumption on June 23, with a private interment with full military honors at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to veterans service organizations.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
