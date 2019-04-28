Home

Michael Keith O'TOOL

Michael Keith O'TOOL Obituary
Age 70, of Garrison, MN Passed away on April 22, 2019 He is preceded in death by parents Rolland and Adella O'Tool and brother Gregory O'Tool. He is survived by wife Debra Mohr; stepdaughter Jolene Rasmussen (Orville); 3 grandchildren; sisters Deborah Stockburger (George), Tamara O'Tool, Jennifer O'Tool; brother Steven O'Tool (Susan); and many nephews, great nephews and great nieces. Michael grew up in South St Paul. He was a 1971 graduate of the University of Minnesota. In 1975 Michael graduated from William Mitchell College of Law, after which he practiced trial law throughout central Minnesota. Celebration of life to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
