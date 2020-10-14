1/1
Michael Leo COSSOR
1949 - 2020
Born June 7, 1949, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. Preceded in death by father Leo Cossor, stepfather Auren Crane, brother Thomas Crane. Michael is survived by his mother Dolores Crane, sisters Mary Cossor and Stacey Crane (Mark Hemstreet), nephews Timothy Cossor (Leslie) and Jack Hemstreet, niece KC Hemstreet, and lifelong friend Gene Olson. Michael was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army, and had a long career in purchasing at Unisys and at the state of Minnesota where he retired at age 66. Michael attended Hill High School and the University of Minnesota. Michael enjoyed reading, watching movies (old and new), home improvement projects, and board games, especially Risk and Chess. A private service for family and closest friends will be held on Sunday, October 18th at 2pm at Wulff Funeral Home in Woodbury, live stream available via Wulff's website at 2:30pm. Military burial on Monday the 19th at Fort Snelling at 11:15am -all are welcome to attend this event. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com




Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
OCT
19
Burial
11:15 AM
Fort Snelling
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
