|
|
Of Fort Myers, Formerly Of Scandia Attn: Pipefitters Local 455 Passed away October 15, 2019. Age 72. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Mary Thom. Michael is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Diane; daughter, Deborah (Scott); sons, Brandon Frazier (Dawn), Dustin Frazier; grandchildren, Siara and Patrick Frazier; sisters, Patricia Bobick (Robert), Geri Kasal; brothers, William (Roberta), John (Todd); sister-in-law Karen Boardman (Dan). Many loving family and friends who have been very supportive through the years. Thank you. Michael proudly served his country in Vietnam. He also was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 455. Memorial Service Nov. 8 at 10AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail, Scandia. Interment at Fort Snelling following luncheon at church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019