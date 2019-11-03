Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail
Scandia, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Elim Lutheran Church
20971 Olinda Trail
Scandia, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael THOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Leonard THOM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Leonard THOM Obituary
Of Fort Myers, Formerly Of Scandia Attn: Pipefitters Local 455 Passed away October 15, 2019. Age 72. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Mary Thom. Michael is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Diane; daughter, Deborah (Scott); sons, Brandon Frazier (Dawn), Dustin Frazier; grandchildren, Siara and Patrick Frazier; sisters, Patricia Bobick (Robert), Geri Kasal; brothers, William (Roberta), John (Todd); sister-in-law Karen Boardman (Dan). Many loving family and friends who have been very supportive through the years. Thank you. Michael proudly served his country in Vietnam. He also was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 455. Memorial Service Nov. 8 at 10AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail, Scandia. Interment at Fort Snelling following luncheon at church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -