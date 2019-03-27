|
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Michael Marcus Tierney, of St. Paul, loving husband and amazing father of 10 children, passed away at the age of 89. Born on July 9, 1929 to Marcus and Catherine Tierney, Mike was preceded in death by son Joseph and sister Maureen. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis; children Mary Tierney, Mark, Teresa (Jake) Mauer, John, Jean (Andy) Holt, Coleen (Tim) Boeckman, Michael (Leslie), Ann Tierney, Joan (Eric) Robey; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grand-children; and sister Molly (Bud) LaChapelle. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave., St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Private burial with Military Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Michael's happy place was always with his family, especially attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019