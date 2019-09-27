|
|
May 6, 1957-September 16, 2019 Mike is remembered not only as a wonderful husband, father, grand father (Bop-Bops), brother and uncle; but as a free-spirited jokester, keeping people on their toes with practical pranks at any given time. He was a hardworking man that could never rest his hands, unless he was fishing, playing Bingo, or playing cards with his family. Please join his family and friends in a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Sgt. Peppers, in Oakdale, MN at 4:00 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 27, 2019