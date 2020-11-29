Age 65 of Woodbury Passed away November 23, 2020 Our beloved Michael passed suddenly yet peacefully in his sleep. We were with him in heart and soul. We will always hold dear to our hearts his kindness, humor and his generosity to all, especially his family, whom he cherished. We fondly look back at memories of him doing what he loved. Golfing was his passion, along with travel and music. Along with all of his hobbies, he always made time to sit and enjoy our time as a family. These are the times we will always cherish. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Betty J.; brothers, Patrick, Mark, and an infant baby brother. He is survived by children, John C., Laura (C.J. Saari); spouse, Pamela Thielen-McLaughlin; brother, Thomas (Deborah Nichols); nephews, Daniel and Matthew; mother- in-law, Patricia Thielen; and many other loving family and friends. A private celebration of Michael's life will be held 2:00 PM CST Saturday, December 5th. Live stream will be available to the public at OhalloranMurphy.com/obituary/Michael-McLaughlin
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred in Michael's name to the Animal Humane Society, Vivint Gives Back, or Meals on Wheels. 651-702-0301