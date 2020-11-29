1/1
Michael McLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65 of Woodbury Passed away November 23, 2020 Our beloved Michael passed suddenly yet peacefully in his sleep. We were with him in heart and soul. We will always hold dear to our hearts his kindness, humor and his generosity to all, especially his family, whom he cherished. We fondly look back at memories of him doing what he loved. Golfing was his passion, along with travel and music. Along with all of his hobbies, he always made time to sit and enjoy our time as a family. These are the times we will always cherish. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Betty J.; brothers, Patrick, Mark, and an infant baby brother. He is survived by children, John C., Laura (C.J. Saari); spouse, Pamela Thielen-McLaughlin; brother, Thomas (Deborah Nichols); nephews, Daniel and Matthew; mother- in-law, Patricia Thielen; and many other loving family and friends. A private celebration of Michael's life will be held 2:00 PM CST Saturday, December 5th. Live stream will be available to the public at OhalloranMurphy.com/obituary/Michael-McLaughlin In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred in Michael's name to the Animal Humane Society, Vivint Gives Back, or Meals on Wheels. 651-702-0301





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Live stream will be available to the public at OhalloranMurphy.com/obituary/Michael-McLaughlin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran and Murphy Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved