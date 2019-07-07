Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McQUAID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McQUAID

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael McQUAID Obituary
Loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Michael Henry McQuaid, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. Lived in Roseville, MN, retired from the St. Paul Fire Department. Member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Funeral Thursday, July 11th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Location: Area/Shelter #4, corner of LaBelle Dr. and Krause Ave. Arrive 1:15pm, Service at 1:30pm. Memorial Reception at American Legion, 6501 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423. Time: 2:30pm- 7:00pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.