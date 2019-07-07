|
Loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Michael Henry McQuaid, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. Lived in Roseville, MN, retired from the St. Paul Fire Department. Member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association. Funeral Thursday, July 11th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN. Location: Area/Shelter #4, corner of LaBelle Dr. and Krause Ave. Arrive 1:15pm, Service at 1:30pm. Memorial Reception at American Legion, 6501 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423. Time: 2:30pm- 7:00pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019