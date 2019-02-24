|
Father, Friend, Ironman & Stylish Bon Vivant Lived to the fullest, even with gastric cancer, until February 20, 2019. His feats in parenting, athletics, business and acculturation were rarely matched and seldom outdone. Raised in Sandusky, OH, educated at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Minnesota Law School. His empire extended from his home in Minnesota, to a flat in Paris and beach home in Florida. His rapid professional ascent was equalled only by outpacing his friends up the Alps, Pyrenees & Rockies on his bike (with stage 4 cancer). Erudite, funny, loyal and tenacious, he inspired through his exemplary fatherhood, marriage and friendships. Preceded by his sister Cheryl and survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Lisa; his progeny Sam & Maria; his devoted parents David and Carol; his adoring sisters Julie Kramer & Diane Jablonski, and their families; his admiring in-laws, the family of Ann & Paul Dickinson, who considered him one of their own; and his wonderful community and countless friends. A service will be held in his honor at 11:00am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Thomas More.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019