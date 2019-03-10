|
Age 66, of White Bear Lake, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents William and Marguerite Mullin; brother Al. Survived by wife of 45 years Nancy; children Chris (Jodi), Ben (Amy), Kristina (Brian) Martell; seven grandchildren; siblings Lea (Chuck) Lindorfer, Pat (Eugene) Capistrant, Kathy Holt, Jim (Becky), Bill (Ginny). Mass 11:30 am, March 27, at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, with a 1-hour visitation prior. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019