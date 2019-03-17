|
Age 80, of Bloomer, WI, formerly of Colfax, WI, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Care Partners in Bloomer under the care of Heartland Hospice. Michael was born on June 25, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to Jerome and Marion (Wagner) Bauer. He graduated from Stillwater High School and attended the University of Minnesota for one year before serving in the U.S. Army. Michael is survived by his daughter, Diana Bauer of Colfax; two brothers, Jerry (Ellen) Bauer of Clinton, WI and Joseph (Karen) Bauer of Stillwater, MN; and a sister, Mary Bauer of Lake Dallas, TX. A private service and burial will be held at a later date, with Military Honors conducted by Russell-Toycen American Legion Post 131. www.sampsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019