Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
535 Thomas Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
535 Thomas Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
Passed away on December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 80 of St. Paul. Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 infant sister. Survived by son, Damiano (Teresa); grandson, Luke; siblings, Joe, Robert, Anna Ebertz, & Dorie (Dennis) Huddleston; former wife, Janet; and many nieces & nephews. Special thanks to Little Sisters of the Poor for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (December 23, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation of MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
