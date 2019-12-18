|
|
Passed away on December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 80 of St. Paul. Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 infant sister. Survived by son, Damiano (Teresa); grandson, Luke; siblings, Joe, Robert, Anna Ebertz, & Dorie (Dennis) Huddleston; former wife, Janet; and many nieces & nephews. Special thanks to Little Sisters of the Poor for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (December 23, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Epilepsy Foundation of MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019