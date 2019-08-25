Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Nokomis Park Chapel
1838 Minnehaha Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 721-1651
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of St. Albert the Great
2836 33rd Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Albert the Great
2836 33rd Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of St. Albert the Great
2836 33rd Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
Michael P. FINNERTY Obituary
Age 71 of Burnsville Passed away peacefully at home on 8/17/2019. Preceded in death by 2 of his sisters, Patricia and Ann Marie. Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed by all. Survived by sons, Sean (Julie) and Kelly (Cara); grandchildren, Caitlin, Ciaran and Elizabeth; sisters, Marcia, Mary (Patrick) and Kathleen (Michael); brothers, William (Peggy) and James (Beth); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, August 27th with visitation starting at 12 noon, all at the Church of St. Albert the Great, 2836 33rd Ave S., Minneapolis. Visitation also on Monday, August 26th from 5 to 8PM at www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
