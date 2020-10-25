1/1
Michael P. "Mike" MARCHIO
Age 62 of Saint Paul Passed away on October 21, 2020 Preceded in death by his father Michael and his daughter Jillian. Survived by his wife Sandy, mother Maureen, son Zach, brothers Mark (Cathy), Marty, sister Marie, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, many cousins, co-workers and countless friends. Mike will always be remembered for his love for his family, his generosity towards others, his gift of gab and having a joke at the ready. A gathering to remember Mike is not safely possible at this time for the many who loved him and will be held at a future date, yet to be determined. We all look forward to better times for everyone.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
