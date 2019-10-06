|
Beloved Husband and Father Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Violet; and sister, Mary Ann Goschy. Survived by wife of 37 years, Gail (nee Toskey); children, Danielle, Janelle, and Brandon; eight siblings; other family and friends. Mike was an avid golfer and bowler. Memorial visitation 2-6 PM Wednesday, October 9 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 PM. Reception to follow at the B-Dale Club, 2100 N Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. The family wishes to thank the physicians & staff at Regions Hospital for their care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019