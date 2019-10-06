Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael MONDRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. MONDRY


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. MONDRY Obituary
Beloved Husband and Father Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Violet; and sister, Mary Ann Goschy. Survived by wife of 37 years, Gail (nee Toskey); children, Danielle, Janelle, and Brandon; eight siblings; other family and friends. Mike was an avid golfer and bowler. Memorial visitation 2-6 PM Wednesday, October 9 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 PM. Reception to follow at the B-Dale Club, 2100 N Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. The family wishes to thank the physicians & staff at Regions Hospital for their care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now