Age 50, of Plymouth Passed away unexpectedly on April 7 Preceded in death by mother-in-law, Brenda Coleman and father-in-law, Bill Taylor. Survived by loving wife, Sara; son Liam; parents, Dr. Eugene Jr. and Betty Skok; sisters, Eileen (Greg) Soler and Barb (Jim) Zimniewicz; brother, Stephen Skok; nieces and nephews, Sophie, Max, Charlie and Emme; step-father-in-law, John Coleman; brother-in-law, Andrew; sisters-in-law, Catherine and Annie and the family dog, Mabel. Visitation 5-8 PM Friday at Gearty-Delmore Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N. and 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Mass of Christian burial 11 am Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 155 County Road 24, Medina. Memorials preferred to the family for Liam's 529 education account. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 9, 2019