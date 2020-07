Age 61, of the "Rockin East Side" St. Paul Passed peacefully at home on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1958. On December 9 of 1980, he married his loving wife of almost 40 years, Bonita Baker. He was a master of motor repairs. He is survived by his wife, Bonita (Baker) Ouradnik; daughter, Dina Ouradnik; grandchildren, Alexis, Isabelle, and Grant Ouradnik-Smith. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private memorial service.