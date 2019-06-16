Home

Michael R. DYER Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandpa Age 62, of West St. Paul. Passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert. Survived by wife, Pamela; children, Angela (Joel) Johnson, Gregory (Gloria) Dyer, Kevin Dyer, Jeffrey (Ellen) Dyer; grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and Grace Dyer; mother, Josephine; siblings, Thomas, John, James, Mary Skubal; and many other relatives and friends. Public Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 19th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Private Family Services. Interment Roselawn Cemetery 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
