|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandpa Age 62, of West St. Paul. Passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert. Survived by wife, Pamela; children, Angela (Joel) Johnson, Gregory (Gloria) Dyer, Kevin Dyer, Jeffrey (Ellen) Dyer; grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and Grace Dyer; mother, Josephine; siblings, Thomas, John, James, Mary Skubal; and many other relatives and friends. Public Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday, June 19th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Private Family Services. Interment Roselawn Cemetery 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019