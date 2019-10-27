|
Age 73 of St. Paul After a long struggle with several medical issues, Michael lost his battle on October 23, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by parents, William & Verna. He is survived by his brother, Mark (Geri) Fortney and their daughters, Beth (Kyle) Harbison, Sarah (Adam) DeVon and Dana Fortney; long-time significant other, Lenore Vogt; and many dear friends. He will be dearly missed. Memorial gathering Wed., October 30, 2019 from 5-7 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 536 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul. Private Interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019