Born March 11, 1970 in St. Paul MN. Died April 10th after a brief illness. He was the seventh of seven children of Robert and Margaret Mary Murnane. Preceded in death by his infant sister, Mary and brother, Patrick; grand parents Bill and Violet Murnane, Dick and Margaret John (Grandma Sis); uncles, James Postlewaite and Theodore John. He is survived by parents; brother, Tim (Kathy); sisters, Sheila Anderson, Katie Ulfig (Wade), Sue Sturdivant (Joe); sister-in-law, Kim Brenteson (Troy); 13 nieces and nephews; 3 great nephews as well as his Aunt Patty Postelwaite, several cousins and best friends, John and Toni Reynolds. Michael was baptized at Nativity of Our Lord parish in St. Paul and graduated from there as well. He is an alumni from the Class of 1988 at St. Thomas Academy. Michael spent most of his professional life in restaurant management and ownership working for many well known establishments throughout the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota. He resided in Crosslake MN for the past 2 years and was an avid outdoorsmen enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, golfing and the epic sunsets on Rush Lake. The Murnane family would like to thank all of the dedicated and devoted doctors and nurses of HCMC for their outstanding care as well as the compassionate and caring team of doctors, nurses and staff at Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Monday, April 15, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church (1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul). Visitation 1 hr prior to start of Mass at church Monday. Private interment at a later date at Pinewood Cemetery, Crosslake MN. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Home and Nativity of our Lord Scholarship Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019