March 14, 1977 to October 27, 2020 Age 43, of Mounds View, MN, passed away peacefully in his wife's arms on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by wife, Shari (Henrich) and children Thomas (19) and Madelyn (16); and many loving family and friends. Public visitation held on Monday, November 23 from 3 pm– 7pm at the Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr., Mounds View, 55112; COVID protocols strictly enforced. A private memorial service will be held for the family on Tuesday, November 24, 10am and livestreamed via Zoom. See Roseville Memorial Chapel website for zoom link. Please direct memorials to Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 North Hamline Ave Roseville, MN 55113.