Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodbury Funeral Home - Woodbury
Future site: 8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael NESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Robert NESS


1992 - 2019
Michael Robert NESS Obituary
Age 27, of Oakdale, MN Lost his battle with a mental health disorder and passed away in his residence on September 4th, 2019. Born on January 11th, 1992 in Grand Forks, ND, he was the son of Robert and Sumitra Ness. Michael graduated from Woodbury High School and Iowa State University with a degree in Business Finance. He was employed at IHS Markit as a Pricing Analyst and had previously been a goalie instructor at Stauber's Goalcrease. He is survived by his father, Robert; mother, Sumitra (Rao) Ness; sister, Samantha; grandmother, Irma Ness; and numerous relatives located in the US and all over the world. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301). Funeral service 3 PM, Thursday, Sept. 12th at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
