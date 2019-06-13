|
Age 72, of Kissimmee, FL On May 28th, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, Michael was met in Heaven by his parents Robert Turner and Donna Johnson, brothers Terrance Turner and James Evans, and grandson Zachary Turner-Lehet. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons Michael (Shannon) Turner and Robert (Veronica) Turner, brother Patrick Turner, sisters Barbara Morgan and Melinda Hurtley, step-sons Robert Neumen and Brian Williams, step-daughters Cyndi Avila and Tammy Williams, half-brothers David, Rick, Dennis, Danny, Lee and Randy, half-sisters Leann, Robyn and Jodie, ex-wives Linda Larkin and Arlene Neumen. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Mike grew up in St. Paul and and graduated from Johnson High School in 1964. He then joined the Navy spending most of his time assigned to the Gearing-Class Destroyer USS Damato. With his service complete, he returned to St. Paul and began working for Burlington Northern Railroad. "Mr. T" coached many kids in baseball and hockey at Sylvan playground and Centennial. He spent additional time working for AAU Baseball administrating national tournaments. After retiring from BNSF, Mike moved to Kissimmee, FL to be near Walt Disney World, a place he loved. After many visits to the park, Mike decided to work there, spending 10 years working for Disney, mostly on the Splash Mountain ride. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21st at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Service 11:00-12:00 noon with luncheon following. Interment 1:45 p.m. June 25th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019