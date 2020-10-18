1/
Michael "Mike" SHANLEY
Age 81 Formerly of St. Paul & Mesa, AZ Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Thomas H. Shanley Sr. & Genevieve (Amundson) and siblings Patricia (Richard) Rowan, Thomas Jr., Donna (Earl) Naylor and John (Dorothy). Survived by wife Sue; children Patrick (Tracy), Mark (Michelle), Michelle (Michael) Cornelious and Shawn (Sarah); grandchildren Seth, Halley, Morgan, Garrett, Hannah, Katie and Ryan; sister-in-law Joan Shanley and many nieces & nephews. Mike was a Navy veteran and retired from Northwestern Bell. Visitation Monday (October 19th) from 4:00 pm-7:00pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Private family Mass and burial. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
