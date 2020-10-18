Age 81 Formerly of St. Paul & Mesa, AZ Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Thomas H. Shanley Sr. & Genevieve (Amundson) and siblings Patricia (Richard) Rowan, Thomas Jr., Donna (Earl) Naylor and John (Dorothy). Survived by wife Sue; children Patrick (Tracy), Mark (Michelle), Michelle (Michael) Cornelious and Shawn (Sarah); grandchildren Seth, Halley, Morgan, Garrett, Hannah, Katie and Ryan; sister-in-law Joan Shanley and many nieces & nephews. Mike was a Navy veteran and retired from Northwestern Bell. Visitation Monday (October 19th) from 4:00 pm-7:00pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Private family Mass and burial. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store