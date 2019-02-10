|
Age 65 of Ham Lake Passed away Feb. 7, 2019 Survived by wife, Mary; daughter, Jenny Lobinsky; sons, Brett (Gricel) and Bryan Hansen; grandchildren, Sam and Stella; sisters, Diane (Les) Lincoln, Eileen Hansen, Cheryl (Mike) Chilson and Joanne (John) Smith; nieces, nephews and friends. Mike enjoyed spending time at the Lake and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed sports and was an avid baseball and Twins fan. He was also a business owner of Ham Lake Liquors and partner with Northgate Liquors and Top 10 Wine and Spirits. Visitation 4-7PM Monday, Feb. 18. Service 11AM Tuesday, Feb. 19 (gathering 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Reception following service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019